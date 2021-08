County by county COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 13,743 deaths, 806,094 positive cases, and 51.5% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 6,560 cases, 118 deaths, and 54.4% of residents fully vaccinated

Pike- 1,514 cases, 35 deaths, and 39.6% of residents fully vaccinated

Spencer- 2,558 cases, 31 deaths, and 48.0% of residents fully vaccinated

Perry –2,072 cases, 40 deaths, and 53.0% of residents fully vaccinated

Martin – 975 cases, 15 deaths, and 37.7% of residents fully vaccinated

Daviess – 3,258 cases, 101 Deaths, and 34.2% of residents fully vaccinated

Orange – 2,152 cases, 56 Deaths, and 45.6% of residents fully vaccinated

Knox- 4,252 cases, 91 deaths, and 46.1% of residents fully vaccinated

Crawford- 113 cases, 18 deaths, and 42.9% of residents fully vaccinated

Posey- 3,040 cases, 36 deaths, and 51.5% of residents fully vaccinated

Lawrence- 5,490 cases, 132 deaths, and 45.6% of residents fully vaccinated

Gibson- 4,979 cases, 97 deaths, and 46.0% of residents fully vaccinated

Warrick- 8,818 cases, 157 deaths, and 60.3% of residents fully vaccinated

Vanderburgh-25,103 cases, 409 Deaths, and 53.8% of residents fully vaccinated

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.