Dale Fall Festival Schedule

Dale is ushering in the cooler weather with a Fall Festival!

The Dale Fall Fest takes place on September 5th, and from September 9th to 11th in Dale Town Park.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Sunday- Sept 5th:

7 pm- Queen’s Pageant at Heritage Hills High School Auditorium (Doors open at 6:45 pm)

Thursday – Sept. 9th:

5 pm- Grounds open

Carnival rides by Mark’s Midway Amusements

($15 Bracelet night) Games, Beer Garden, Gus Burgers, Pronto Pups, Bratwurst, Etc.)

5:30 pm- Home Run Derby- Community Center Ball Park NEW

6 pm- Cheerleader Dance/ Team Performance (Large Basketball Court)

6 pm- Thirsty Thursday $2.00 Beer (Beer Garden all night)

6 pm- Water Ball Competition (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

6:30 pm- Little Miss and Mister Pageant (Center Park Stage)

7 pm- Euchre Tourney (Beer Garden)

Friday- Sept. 10th

4 pm- Grounds Open

Carnival rides by Mark’s Midway Amusements

($20 bracelet night), games, beer garden, Gus burgers, Pronto Pups, Bratwurst, BBQ Sandwiches

5 pm- Grilled Pork Chop and Fried Chicken dinners served

5 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

5 pm- Bingo (Northeast Corner of Park)

5 to 7 pm- “Bomar and Ritter” (Center Park Stage)

5 to 8 pm- Fire Safety Smoke House (Next to LG Basketball Court)

6 pm- Kiddie Tractor Pull (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

7 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

7 pm- 3 ON 3 Basketball Tourney (Large Basketball Court)

7 pm- Horseshoe Tourney (Brown Bros Lot)

8 to 11 pm- “The Strangers” (Center Park Stage)

8 pm to Midnight- “Five Under” (Beer Garden) NEW!

Saturday- Sept. 11

6 to 9 am- Jus’ A Smokin’ BBQ Team Registration (Brown Bros Lot)

7 am- 5K Walk/Run (Former EMT Building)

8 am- Golf Scramble (Christmas Lake Gold Course)

9 am- Children’s Pet Parade (Large Basketball Court)

9:30 am- Cake Walk (Small Basketball Court)

9:30 to 11 am- Children’s Games (Former EMT building)

10 am- Grounds Open

11 am- Grilled Pork Chop and Fried Chicken Dinners Served

11 to 2 pm- People’s Choice Chili Judging (Brown Bro’s Lot)

11:30 am- Silly Safaris Live Animal Show (Large Basketball Court)

Noon to 2 pm- “The Hagedorn Family” (Center Park Stage)

2 pm- Parade (Grand Marshal- Carter Fire District)

3:30 pm- Carnival Rides Open (Mark’s Midway Amusements; $20 bracelet night)

3:30 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

3:30 to 7 pm- “2 Miles Back” (Center Park Stage)

4 pm- Carter Fire District Jr. Firefighters Competition (Brown Bros. Lot)

4 pm- Bingo (Northeast Corner of Park)

4 to 6 pm- First Safety Smoke House (Next to LG Basketball Court)

4 to 6 pm- “Seth Thomas” (Beer Garden) NEW

5 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

6:30 pm- Jus’ A Smokin’ BBQ Awards (Brown Bros Lot)

7 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)

7 pm- Horseshoe Tourney (Brown Bros Lot)

8 to 11 pm- “Retro Shock” (Center Park Stage)

8 to 11 pm- “The Juice Box Heroes” (Beer Garden)

11 pm- Grand Raffle- Over $5,000 in Prizes!