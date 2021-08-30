Dale Fall Festival Schedule

Dale is ushering in the cooler weather with a Fall Festival!
The Dale Fall Fest takes place on September 5th, and from September 9th to 11th in Dale Town Park.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Sunday- Sept 5th:
7 pm- Queen’s Pageant at Heritage Hills High School Auditorium (Doors open at 6:45 pm)
Thursday – Sept. 9th:
5 pm- Grounds open
- Carnival rides by Mark’s Midway Amusements
- ($15 Bracelet night) Games, Beer Garden, Gus Burgers, Pronto Pups, Bratwurst, Etc.)
5:30 pm- Home Run Derby- Community Center Ball Park NEW
6 pm- Cheerleader Dance/ Team Performance (Large Basketball Court)
6 pm- Thirsty Thursday $2.00 Beer (Beer Garden all night)
6 pm- Water Ball Competition (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
6:30 pm- Little Miss and Mister Pageant (Center Park Stage)
7 pm- Euchre Tourney (Beer Garden)
Friday- Sept. 10th
4 pm- Grounds Open
- Carnival rides by Mark’s Midway Amusements
- ($20 bracelet night), games, beer garden, Gus burgers, Pronto Pups, Bratwurst, BBQ Sandwiches
5 pm- Grilled Pork Chop and Fried Chicken dinners served
5 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
5 pm- Bingo (Northeast Corner of Park)
5 to 7 pm- “Bomar and Ritter” (Center Park Stage)
5 to 8 pm- Fire Safety Smoke House (Next to LG Basketball Court)
6 pm- Kiddie Tractor Pull (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
7 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
7 pm- 3 ON 3 Basketball Tourney (Large Basketball Court)
7 pm- Horseshoe Tourney (Brown Bros Lot)
8 to 11 pm- “The Strangers” (Center Park Stage)
8 pm to Midnight- “Five Under” (Beer Garden) NEW!
Saturday- Sept. 11
6 to 9 am- Jus’ A Smokin’ BBQ Team Registration (Brown Bros Lot)
7 am- 5K Walk/Run (Former EMT Building)
8 am- Golf Scramble (Christmas Lake Gold Course)
9 am- Children’s Pet Parade (Large Basketball Court)
9:30 am- Cake Walk (Small Basketball Court)
9:30 to 11 am- Children’s Games (Former EMT building)
10 am- Grounds Open
11 am- Grilled Pork Chop and Fried Chicken Dinners Served
11 to 2 pm- People’s Choice Chili Judging (Brown Bro’s Lot)
11:30 am- Silly Safaris Live Animal Show (Large Basketball Court)
Noon to 2 pm- “The Hagedorn Family” (Center Park Stage)
2 pm- Parade (Grand Marshal- Carter Fire District)
3:30 pm- Carnival Rides Open (Mark’s Midway Amusements; $20 bracelet night)
3:30 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
3:30 to 7 pm- “2 Miles Back” (Center Park Stage)
4 pm- Carter Fire District Jr. Firefighters Competition (Brown Bros. Lot)
4 pm- Bingo (Northeast Corner of Park)
4 to 6 pm- First Safety Smoke House (Next to LG Basketball Court)
4 to 6 pm- “Seth Thomas” (Beer Garden) NEW
5 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
6:30 pm- Jus’ A Smokin’ BBQ Awards (Brown Bros Lot)
7 pm- Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show (Wallace Street, West of Witte Feeds)
7 pm- Horseshoe Tourney (Brown Bros Lot)
8 to 11 pm- “Retro Shock” (Center Park Stage)
8 to 11 pm- “The Juice Box Heroes” (Beer Garden)
11 pm- Grand Raffle- Over $5,000 in Prizes!
