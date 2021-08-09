Dale man arrested for public intoxication

A Dale man was arrested over the weekend for drunkenly yelling at people.

Ferdinand Police were called to Sunoco Gas Station on Main Street early Sunday morning for an intoxicated man yelling at people and attempting to leave in his vehicle.

The man, 31-year-old Jacob Levi Bean of Dale, was found outside his car and became uncooperative with the police.

He was arrested without further incident and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for public intoxication.