Dangerous heat arrives in Southern Indiana

The hottest air of the summer has a firm grip on the Hoosier state this week.

Heat advisories are in effect throughout the state. Forecasters say that today’s high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90’s but the heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees.

These high temperatures and humidity can be a bad combination and can pose serious health risks. According to the CDC website, these can include:

Heat Stroke, which happens when the body can’t control its own temperature, causing the temperature to rise.

Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, hot dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures, or a very high body temperature.

If you suspect someone is experiencing this, call 911 and move the person to a shaded area, and try to cool them down by removing their clothing, and use ice and cold water to cool the person down.

Heat Exhaustion is the body’s response to a massive loss of water and salt. This usually happens through excessive sweating.

Symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, and high body temperature.

If someone is experiencing this, take them to the emergency room or call 911. Stay with the person until help arrives, and get them into a cool area and something cold to drink.

For more information, visit cdc.gov

If you must be outside, limit your time. Take frequent breaks in a place with AC. And drink plenty of fluids, specifically water. Bring your pets inside…they can be badly affected by this heat. And be sure to check on the elderly and loved ones.