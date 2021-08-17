Destination Huntingburg Hosting 3rd Annual The Farmers Table Event

Destination Huntingburg is hosting the third annual The Farmers Table event this Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Market Street Park. The annual event is a farm-to-table outdoor dining experience that will feature a freshly-prepared five-course meal to be cooked on-site by Certified Executive Chef Tim Flick, using locally sourced foods. The event will showcase local farmers and food suppliers while celebrating food grown and produced in and around Huntingburg.

“We are really looking forward to our third The Farmers Table event,” says Destination Huntingburg Executive Director Sarah Flamion. “This event has such a fun atmosphere, and most importantly it supports our local farmers and growers.”

Happy hour with beer sampling from Yard Goat will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. with the meal to follow. The cost is $50 per ticket, which can be purchased by contacting Destination Huntingburg Executive Director Sarah Flamion at (812) 301-2209 or by e-mail at sarah@destinationhuntingburg.com. All proceeds go towards growing and sustaining the Huntingburg Farmers Market.

For more information, please contact Sarah Flamion, Executive Director, at (812) 301-2209 or by email at sarah@destinationhuntingburg.com.