80-year-old Donald D. “Don” Choate, of Ferdinand, IN, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on , 2021 at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Don was born in Birdseye, Indiana on , 1941 to Elba A. and Melva M. (Cook) Choate.

He enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are one son, Jeffery Choate (Robin) Bloomington, IN, one daughter, Elaine Choate, Indianapolis, IN, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister; Janet Gilliatt (Richard “Doc”), Jasper, and one brother Allen Choate, Birdseye, IN.

Preceding him in death was one daughter, Cheryl Young, and one brother, Larry Choate.

Private funeral services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.