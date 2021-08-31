76-year-old Douglas A. Morton, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Doug was born on March 22, 1945, in Jasper, Indiana, to Charles and Margaret (Klein) Morton.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School and earned an accounting degree from Vincennes University.

He was an accounting manager at Crane Naval Base for 14 years, and was also a dance instructor for Vincennes University and at the French Lick Resort.

He was a past member of the Jasper Moose and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed dancing and spending time with his daughters.

Surviving are three daughters, Dawn Morton, Jasper, IN, Robin Morton, Huntingburg, IN, Nicole Morton, Jasper, IN, one sister, Ruth Bough, Jasper, IN, four brothers, Paul (Marilyn) Morton, Indianapolis, IN, Jack Morton, Jasper, IN, Daryl Morton, Jasper, IN, and Robert “Bob” (Beverly) Morton, IN.

Preceding him in death are one daughter, an infant Dina Morton, and one brother, Randy Morton.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.