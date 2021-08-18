Dr. Joanne Leibe Joining Memorial Surgical Associates

Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Leibe is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates.

Dr. Leibe received her doctor of osteopathic medicine and masters of public health degrees at Touro University in Vallejo, California. She completed a general surgery residency at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. Dr. Leibe is a member of the American College of Surgeons and is certified in DaVinci robotic surgery.

To schedule an appointment at Memorial Surgical Associates, please call 812-996-6580.