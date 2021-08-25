Dr. Matthew Lining Appointed to Memorial Hospital Medical Staff

Podiatrist Matthew Lining, D.P.M. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A podiatrist is a doctor that diagnoses and treats conditions of the foot, ankle, and related structures of the leg.

Dr. Lining received his doctor of podiatric medicine degree at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio. He completed his residency and served as chief resident in podiatry at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lining, please call Family Foot and Ankle Care of Jasper, located at 695 West 2nd Street, Suite C, in Jasper, at 812-481-7200.