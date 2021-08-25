Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway in Indiana

The Labor Day Holiday is usually known as the unofficial end of summer. No matter how you plan on celebrating the end of the season this year, police ask that you do it safely.

Police across the state are hitting the road again this Labor Day as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Now through September 6th, officers will be increasing patrols showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In Indiana, drunk driving has been on the rise. Of the 898 fatalities that occurred in the state last year, 151, or 17% were alcohol-related. That’s up from 130 in 2019.

During Labor Day weekend alone, there were 12 fatal crashes with one involving a driver over the legal limit.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

However, impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can cause slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times on the road.

Officers will be on the lookout for all signs of impairment. Consequences of driving impaired can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record, and possible jail times.

To avoid those, plan a safe and sober home before going out. Even if only one drink is consumed, designated a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation, or taxi.

Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.