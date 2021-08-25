Dubois Branch Library releases September events schedule

Dubois Branch Library Sept. 2021 Events

-Family Craft – Wednesday, Sept 1 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3 at 2:45. Make a 3-D Fall tree picture. Open to all ages. Must pre-register.

-Bouncing Babies – Friday, Sept 3 at 11:00 a.m. for ages 0 to 24 months and their caregivers. Building early literacy skills through rhyme and movement.

-Saturday Craft – Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Make a bead mosaic. All ages. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

-Maker Van at the Dubois Ruritan Septemberfest – Sept. 4 from 10 to noon near the Whiffle ball fields.

-Closed Labor Day, Sept 6th

-Kids Canvas Painting – Wed. Sept 8th at 6 p.m. for ages 2 to 11 years old. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

-Music Makers – Friday Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0 – 4 years old and their care givers. Introduce your young children to the wonders and fun of music making.

-Adult Craft – Monday, Sept 13 at 6 p.m. Make a one-of-a-kind wooden trinket tray. Must pre-register.

-Story Time – Friday Sept 17 at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories and a craft. Must pre-register.

-Tie Dye Try-Outs – Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Make a unique tie-dyed pillowcase. All ages welcomed. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

-Teen Canvas Painting – Wed. Sept 22 at 6 p.m. for ages 12-18 years old. Must pre-register.

-End of the Month Book Club – Monday, Sept 27 at 6:30. Discussing “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. New members welcomed.

For more details visit the event’s calendar at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548.

NEW Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5 and Sat. 10-2.

Due to evolving situations with COVID-19, always check the library’s website or call to see if your program is running as advertised.