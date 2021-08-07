Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting for Fischer Farms and Sander Family Meat Market

A new business is coming to Dubois County!

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting to welcome the newly built Fischer Farms and Sander Family Meat Market.

It takes place on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:30 pm at 4650 South Cross Street in Saint Anthony.

The event is open to the public.

Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.