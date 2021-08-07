Dubois County Health Department holding flu shot clinic for 65 and older

Flu season will be here before we know it, and the Dubois County Health Department wants to help you stay ahead of the game!

Drive-Thru to Fight the Flu is an event that offers high-dose-flu shots to those 65 years and older.

It takes place on Thursday, September 2nd, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at the Dubois County Health Department drive-thru.

Please use the northside parking lot and follow the signs.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.