Dubois County Health Department to host high-dose flu shot clinic

The Dubois County Health Department is helping residents stay ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Their first drive-thru HIGH DOSE only flu shot clinic for individuals 65 years of age and older is on Thursday, September 2nd, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

High-dose flu vaccines are covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side… then follow the signs to the health department’s newly constructed drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. The best method will be US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

With Covid-19 on the rise, this is a safe and effective way to get yourself vaccinated against the flu without ever leaving your car! Drive in, roll up your sleeve, and stay healthy this flu season. This convenient drive-thru event is available for those 65 years and older to receive the high-dose flu shot.

Additional dates and times for these drive-thru events will be announced as they become available. If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.