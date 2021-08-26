Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site to open this week

Residents in Dubois County are getting easier access to COVID-19 testing.

The testing site at Former Ruxer’s golf course building on 400 South Clay Street in Jasper is resuming testing this week.

The testing site’s new number is 812-675-5084

Business hours are:

Sunday- Closed

Monday- Closed

Tues/Wed: 10 am to 6 pm

Thurs/Fri/Sat- 9 am to 4 pm

**Closed from 1 to 2 pm for lunch**

Rapid COVID-19 tests (BinaxNOW COVID–19 Ag Cards) are available by appointment at the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site during business hours. Results should be available about 30 minutes after the test. To schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me

To register for an appointment to obtain a PCR COVID -19 test please visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code”. If you do not have internet, you can call the phone number above, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results should be available within 2-3 business days.

If you have questions, you can contact 812-675-5084 or the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050

BinaxNOW COVID – 19 Ag Cards are now available for testing on a walk-in basis during business hours while supplies last. These are rapid tests for use using a nasal swab collected from individuals who are suspected of having COVID – 19. The sample MUST be collected within the first 7 days from the onset of symptoms. They will not be used on anyone who has been asymptomatic. Results should be available about 30 minutes after the test.