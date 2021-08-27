93-year-old Emogene Evans, of Birdseye, passed away at 10:45 p.m., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her residence.

She was born November 10, 1927, in Saint Croix, Indiana, to Alvie and Malaska Mae (Throop) Roberson. Emogene was a homemaker; a member of the House of Prayer Ministries in Huntingburg; and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Evans, who passed away on February 27, 2007; her parents; and seven siblings, Eugene, John, Clifford, Rufus and Glen Roberson, Wilma Myler and Opal Hughes.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mae Voges of Dale; two grandchildren, Evan Scott (spouse, Matt Coffey) Voges of Birdseye and Eden Michelle Voges of Portland, Oregon; one great-grandchild, Alex Coffey; and former son-in-law, Hubert J. Voges II of Boonville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Eckerty Cemetery in Eckerty, Indiana. Pastor Jeremiah Pitts will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday.