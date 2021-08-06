Friday schedule for Jasper Strassenfest

The most popular festival of the year is officially underway in Jasper!

The Jasper Strassenfest continues Friday with a schedule packed full of family fun.

The Strassenfest Golf Scramble takes place from 8 am to 1 pm at Buffalo Trace Golf Course.

The VU Jasper Hot Shot Basketball Contest starts at 9 am at the Ruxer Student Center Gymnasium.

Tours of the Alexander Schoolhouse and Schaeffer Barn Tour run from 10 am to 2 pm.

Steven Wagler takes over Willkommen Stage at 5:30 pm.

The Jasper Fire Department Waterball Competition gets underway at 6 pm.

The Strassenfest Hot Air Balloon Launch runs from 6:30 to 9 pm. The first balloons are expected to launch around 7 pm at the open field north of Uebelhor Toyota- 788 West 12 Avenue in Jasper.

The Jasper FFA Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull starts at 6:30 pm at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Born in the USA: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen takes over the Heritage Stage at 8 pm.

The last event of the say is EmiSunshine, who performs at 8:30 pm at the Willkommen Stage.

For more information about these events, visit jasperstrassenfest.org/events.