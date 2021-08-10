Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold book sale Saturday, August 14th

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on August 14 from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors of the Community Center parking lot. Masks are highly recommended if not fully vaccinated as Dubois County’s Covid numbers are on the rise again. Social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer will be maintained.

The August sale’s theme is “Back-to-School”. A variety of school supplies will be gifted to young people. Two tables of mostly non-fiction books for adults who want to go “back-to-school” and learn something new and interesting are displayed. Books on these tables include history, biography, home decor, health, music, art, vacations, literature, and self-help. Photos of many of these selections can be seen on the Friends Facebook page. A special drawing for three $5 coupons to be used at future sales will also be held.

A large selection of Nora Roberts novels has been donated and are displayed on a separate table. The Friends also received several old collectible books by Jane Austen, William Thackeray, and Boccaccio. These can be found on the Special Collections table of first editions, author-signed, and otherwise interesting books. Donations of puzzles, children’s books, paperback fiction, and Westerns have been added for the sale.

Prices remain at $1 for hardback books; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; puzzles, children’s books, and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Several postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials. Recently the Friends have donated to the library for the new butterfly garden and for upcoming events such as presentations on the Iditarod Race and Angel Mounds. Also, greatly-loved and worn children’s and young adult books will be replaced through a Friend’s donation.