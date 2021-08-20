George O. Opel Sr., age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 7:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born in Martin County, Indiana, on September 30, 1931, to Lee and Florence (Street) Opel. He married Patricia Vonderheide on September 22, 1956.

George was a graduate of Dubois High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate, while on the U.S.S. Canisteo during the Korean War.

He, alongside his family owned and operated Opel’s Service Station in Haysville, Indiana. George was the body shop manager at Uebelhor & Sons in Jasper. He retired from Masterbrand Cabinets, where he worked in maintenance for several years. After retirement he continued to work at OFS.

A lifelong auto enthusiast, George managed Martin County Speedway for a time, as well as building and racing cars with his family. He enjoyed countless hours fishing, and enthusiastically followed Indiana basketball, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and NASCAR. He looked forward to inviting and watching Martins and Hummingbirds to their home each year.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Surviving are his wife Patiricia Opel, Jasper, IN, children, Terry Opel, Jasper, IN, Tammy (Brian) Hemmerlein, Jasper, IN, George Opel Jr., Scottsville, KY, Candy (Michael) Theile, Jasper, IN, Annette, (Craig) Mommaerts, Athens, TX, Michelle (Andy) Bonner, Jasper, IN, Jerard Opel, Evansville, IN, one sister Pat (Delbert) Meyer, Jasper, IN, 14 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, four grandchildren, and three brothers, Wayne, Donald, and Dennis Opel.

A funeral service for George Opel Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.