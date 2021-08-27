89-year-old Grace Wilmes, of Ferdinand, passed away at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand on Thursday, August 26th.

Grace was born November 25, 1931 to Edward and Mary (Brenner) Matheis. She married Joseph E. Wilmes on April 24, 1954 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He preceded her in death on May 3, 2019. Grace was an avid reader and quilter. She was a member of Ferdinand Community Center, St. Ferdinand Church and Saint Ann’s Sodality. Grace was a recipient of the Simon Brute’ Award and taught Religious Education for over 35 years. Grace is survived by a daughter, Karen (Keith) Jerger of Evansville; three sons, Glenn (Brenda) Wilmes and Kurt (Marya) Wilmes all of Ferdinand and Greg (Kathy) Wilmes of St. Anthony; a sister, Doris (Clarence) Metz of Jasper; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; a daughter, Peggy Wilmes; grandson, Jason Jerger; a sister, Beatrice Woodward; two brothers, Virgil Matheis and Edgar Matheis.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 30th in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services.