Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board meets for monthly meeting

Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members met for their monthly meeting on Monday, August 23.

Jasper High School has officially welcomed their new Athletic Director, Phil Kendal who has replaced the previous A.D., Brian Lewis. Kendal says he is looking forward to another great year for Jasper athletes, claiming we competed better than anyone expected in our new conference.

It was also announced that there will be a new bus route that is called bus route #6. This new course will be driven by William Schmitt who will also be working as a custodian at Jasper Elementary. This new route offered will offer less crowded busses to accommodate for current COVID regulations as well as making a more efficient route for the other busses. They will be installing cameras in all busses as well and that project is expected to be completed mid-late September.

Jasper Elementary School will be expanding its new building to add 4 new classrooms. Dr. Tracey Lorey mentioned that is a good thing to need to grow and expand. They will be paying for the expansion with bond money that was put aside for any construction for the building. These 4 classrooms will allow 30 kids per room allowing 120 more students total to attend JES.

Throughout the summer, Greater Jasper had a Summer Food Program that fed any student 18 and younger who came to get a meal. The meal was free to students and was served at the Jasper Elementary School. Over the summer, 11, 523 meals were given out and 3 staff members were in charge. This was a great addition to Jasper and added to the generous community that Jasper has.