Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County to break ground for nineteenth home

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is preparing to break ground for the nineteenth home in Dubois County.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 pm on Saturday, August 28th, at 205 North Walnut Street in Huntingburg.

It will also be live-streamed on the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Facebook page.

This will give the community a chance to learn about what the new home means to the future Habitat Homeowners, Eddie and Rebecca, hear from special guests and volunteers, and learn more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.

HFHDC has a mission of providing a “hand up” to people in the community to acquire and own decent and affordable housing, both through new home builds and home repairs. Homeowners contribute over 300 hours of their own time building their homes, participating in financial education courses, and volunteering in the community. Homeowners also pay back an affordable mortgage on their homes, which goes towards future homes.

The community can also be part of this important work by partnering with Dubois Habitat on their “Building Homes, Building Community” Campaign. Contributions will be themed around the sponsorship of a wooden board to be used during construction. Sponsors will be able to give signatures, messages, logos, etc. on their own board that is used in the upcoming home build. 100% of the $100,000 goal will fund construction and affordable housing for Dubois families in Dubois County, meaning local support for local impact. More information can be found at duboishabitat.org/donate.

For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at 812-482-5995 or info@duboishabitat.org.