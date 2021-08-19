Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County to partner for Indiana Neighborhood Assistance Program

August 19, 2021

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County (HFHDC) is proud to announce their selection to participate in this year’s Indiana Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP),

This program, established by Indiana Code 6-3.1-9, offers $2.5 million in tax credits annually for distribution by not-for-profit corporations. Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is a qualifying NAP agency, as they offer housing programs and services benefiting economically disadvantaged households and communities in Dubois County.

Organizations, corporations, and individuals are each eligible to make a contribution* to Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County. When they do, they will receive a tax credit on their Indiana taxes worth 50% of their contribution. For example: If an individual contributes $1,000, they will receive a $500 Indiana tax credit. Donations are reported to the Indiana Department of Revenue (IDOR) and a credit is given to the donor’s state tax liability.

WHAT ARE ELIGIBLE CONTRIBUTIONS?

  • Cash
  • Check
  • Credit Card
  • Stock (which has been liquidated)
  • Contributions designated through United Way
  • In-kind donations ** (exclusively building materials)
  • Property donations

*No single contributor may donate more than $50,000 in a calendar year. Contributions of amounts smaller than $100 will only be accepted if the awardee’s remaining credit balance is less than $100. **Services (sweat equity), supplies and equipment are not eligible in-kind donations.

For more information or to contribute, please call or email Michael Richard, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County at 812-482-5995 or michael@duboishabitat.org.

