Hard Day’s Night Beatles tribute comes to Lincoln Amphitheatre Sept. 25

We are one month away from a night of tributes to The Beatles!

Hard Day’s Night is an audio and visual tribute to the Beatles with special guests Hayley Payne and Kelly Clark are performing live at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 25th at 6:30 pm.

TICKETS are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling 812-937-2329.

Since 1996, Hard Day’s Night has been entertaining Beatles fans across the country. Hailing from the rock n’ roll city of Cleveland, Ohio, Hard Day’s Night is rated among the top nationally-touring Beatles tribute groups performing today. The band focuses on performing the songs exactly as the Beatles themselves did; four musicians on stage in character as John, Paul, George, and Ringo—wearing perfect stitch-for-stitch replications of the suits made famous by the Beatles with authentic Vox, Hofner, Gretsch, Rickenbacker, and Ludwig instruments. Website: www.harddaysnight.net

About Hayley Payne and Kelly Clark:

Over the last several years, Hayley Payne, often with Kelly Clark, has performed at many different venues in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee—including private parties, jamborees, concert series, and the Ohio State Fair. Her most notable performances include turns at the Ferdinand Folk Festival, Live on the Banks in Owensboro, and opening for Lee Ann Womack right here at the Lincoln Amphitheatre. Website: www.HayleyPayne.com

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheatres in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. For additional information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.