82-year-old Hilbert H. Fromme, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Hilbert was born in Celestine, Indiana, on January 26, 1939, to Albert and Rosa (Schepers) Fromme. He married Mary Alice Lampert on September 30, 1961, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Japan and Korea.

Hilbert retired from Jasper Rubber Products, where he had worked for 44 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Holy Name Society, and the American Legion Post #147.

He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife Mary Alice Fromme, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Kathy (Keith) Freyberger, Dubois, IN, Christy (Randy) Arnold, Celestine, IN, two sons, Greg (Dania) Fromme, Celestine, IN, Alan Fromme, Dubois, IN, and companion, Clare Bies, 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one due in September, three sisters, Mary Fuhs, Martha Howard, and Doreatha “Dee” Davis, all of Jasper, IN, and one brother, Oscar (Mary Ann) Fromme, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Marcella Kluesner and an infant, Madonna Fromme, and four brothers, Othmar, Jerome, Hugo and an infant twin, Gilbert Fromme.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hilbert H. Fromme will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.