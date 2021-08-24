Huntingburg native gains experience with Lt. Gov. Crouch’s Family of Business agency

Dubois County resident, Nicole Eckert is gaining experience as an intern at the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, an agency overseen by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, this summer.

Eckert, a resident of Huntingburg, is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Eckert. A 2018 Southridge High School graduate, Eckert is attending Indiana University-Bloomington and majoring in business management, marketing and law ethics decision making.

“The most enjoyable part about working for OCRA is that the employees are amazing and willing to help answer questions and check on us like a family,” Eckert said. “My favorite part working for OCRA is how much I am exposed to many different programs and every day at work is different.”

As an OCRA intern, Eckert assists the agency by creating a toolkit for marketing and outreach, and succession planning for Indiana Main Street (IMS). Theses toolkits give main streets in Indiana access to resources for promoting their organization and ensuring their future success. She also works with Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), PreservINg Main Street and Next Level Connections (NLC). She also assist the agency by designing social media posts, logo, flyers, drafting website updates and creating toolkits.

“I love meeting students,” Crouch said. “It has been a pleasure to meet Nicole, learn more about her and have her help OCRA and I better serve Hoosiers. There is so much information to absorb at the Statehouse and inside my family of businesses, and I hope this experience will be one that will benefit her as she continues school and soon begins her professional career.”

Eckert will be a senior this fall at Indiana University.