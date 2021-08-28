On this episode of in.form: Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness Benefit.

The Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness Benefit will take place September 11th at the Huntingburg Event Center. The event is hosted by Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County, Inc. Bill Potter sits down with guest speaker, Mitch Fleck, about the importance of this event.

If you would like to RSVP, visit: lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com

