in.form: Patoka Lake Clean Up

Posted By: WJTS Staff August 25, 2021

On this episode of in.form: Patoka Lake Clean Up

Bill Potter sits down with Carla Striegel-Winner & John Wade to talk about this Saturday’s Patoka Lake Clean Up event.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

Be the first to comment on "in.form: Patoka Lake Clean Up"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*