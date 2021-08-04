Indiana farmland prices hit record high in 2021

Indiana farmland prices are at a record high, according to a recent survey from the Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey.

Statewide, top-quality farmland averaged $9,785 per acre, up 14.1% from the same time last year. The high growth rate for top-quality farmland was closely followed by the growth in average and poor quality farmland prices, which increased by 12.5% (to $8,144) and 12.1% (to $6,441), respectively. Across all land quality classes, 2021 per acre farmland prices exceeded the previous records set in 2014.

Statewide cash rental rates increased across all land quality classes in 2021. Average rental rates increased by 3.9% for top-quality land, from $259 to $269 per acre.

The cash rental rates for average and poor quality lands both increased by 4.6% to $227 and $183.

At the regional level, the largest rental rate increases for top and average quality land were both in the Southeast region (11.5% and 6.4%), and the largest rental rate increases for poor-quality land were in the North region (5.5%). Across all three land quality classes, the highest per acre cash rent was observed in the West Central region.

Rent as a share of June land value decreased slightly in 2021, suggesting that cash rental rates appreciated slower than farmland prices.

Some portion of the difference in appreciation rates between farmland values and cash rents may reflect changes in expectations between fall 2020, when 2021 rents were negotiated, and the 2021 growing season.

The survey is produced through the cooperation of numerous professionals knowledgeable of Indiana’s farmland market. These professionals provided an estimate of the market value for bare poor, average, and top-quality farmland in December 2020, June 2021, and a forecast value for December 2021.