Indiana private employment continues recovery; manufacturing showing biggest gain

More Hoosiers are returning to work ahead of the Sept. 6 scheduled expiration of federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits, according to July employment data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

Indiana’s private employment increased month-over-month by 17,100 jobs and has recovered 96,600 jobs over the year, to bring the state’s total private employment to 2.65 million jobs. Private employment slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic to 2.33 million jobs in from a recent high of 2.75 million jobs in .

Industries showing the most job growth in July include manufacturing (+4,800); trade, transportation and utilities (+4,500); private educational and health services (+2,800); and professional and business services (+2,700).

Indiana’s manufacturing sector has added 30,700 jobs since , which ranks second-most in the nation. At nearly 540,000 jobs total, the manufacturing sector is at its highest level in Indiana since .

Indiana’s July unemployment rate stands unchanged from the previous month, at 4.1%, and is lower than neighboring states Kentucky (4.4%); Michigan (4.8%); Ohio (5.4%); and Illinois (7.1%).

The state’s unemployment rate has decreased 12.8 percentage points since the high mark in , which represents the fifth-biggest drop in the U.S. The July U.S. unemployment rate is at 5.4%

Indiana’s labor force is at roughly 3.37 million and has increased 41,694 from the same time a year ago. The state’s labor force participation rate is at 63.2% and above the U.S. rate of 61.7%

Job postings from employers around the state total more than 143,000, according to DWD. To see the number of job postings in specific regions of the state, click here.