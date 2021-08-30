Indiana Region of American Red Cross Prepares to Deploy Volunteers, Emergency Response Vehicles to Gulf Coast in Response to Hurricane Ida

Forecasters say Hurricane Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it draws closer to the Gulf Coast this weekend, where it will bring life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, potentially catastrophic winds and tornadoes. The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is deploying volunteers and Emergency Response Vehicles to assist those who will be impacted by the storm.

“Hurricane Ida will cause substantial impact to many people across the Gulf Coast, but our Red Cross volunteers prepare for disasters of this magnitude,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Our volunteers will be there before, during and after the storm to help communities in their recovery efforts.”

Deployed volunteers will assist individuals and families with sheltering, emotional and mental support, emergency assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps after Hurricane Ida. The Emergency Response Vehicles are deployed to assist with storing and volunteers handing out food, water, and supplies to those affected.

Donations and volunteers are needed to assist with Hurricane Ida and other disasters locally and nationally. This is how people can assist:

BECOME A DISASTER ACTION TEAM RESPONDER The Red Cross helps disaster victims secure a safe place to stay and provides food, emotional support and other assistance. More than one million times last year, a person relied on the Red Cross for a safe place to sleep after a disaster in the U.S. If anyone is interested in becoming a disaster action team member, visit www.redcross.org/dat for details.

MAKE A FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters like Hurricane Ida. You can donate by visiting redcross.org/donate, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

