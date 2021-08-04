Indiana Tech Company winds high honors during challenging year

Matrix Integration, an IT solutions and managed service provider for more than 1,000 businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond has again earned multiple national and local technology awards for individuals and for the company as a whole. Matrix has won several of these awards continuously for more than 10 years and is proud to be working with some of the most innovative firms and industries in the Midwest.

“We’ve been in business for more than 40 years, and each day we’re both proud and honored to work with clients who leverage technology to work smarter, improve efficiencies and make life better for their customers,” said Nathan Stallings, president of Matrix. “Our people – the best in the business – are continuously learning, listening and have earned a seat at the table when it comes to our clients’ technology decisions.”

This year, the awards include:

2021 CRN Women of the Channel , Power 60 Solution Provider, won by Brenda Stallings, founder of Matrix and CEO. Stallings was honored as one of 60 female executives at solution provider organizations whose insight and influence help drive channel success. Stallings commented on the award in a video that highlighted her efforts, and that of her team, to sustain Matrix during the pandemic.

, an annual ranking of the top integrators, service providers and IT that earned the highest revenue in North America over the past year. The SP 500 list is widely acknowledged as the industry standard for identifying the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. 2021 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 , which “recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel,” according to CRN. In a video, Rob Wildman, vice president of professional services at Matrix Integration, spoke about Matrix’s win in the Pioneer 250 category, which focuses on innovative work with small- to-medium sized businesses (SMBs).

2021 JHS Alumni Award is awarded to graduates of the Jasper High School who have distinguished themselves in the community. Matrix co-owner and COO Dan Fritch was honored this year for his successes in his field.