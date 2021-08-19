Jason L. Stockburger, age 46, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Jason was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 10, 1974, to David and Debie (Jordan) Stockburger.

He was a 1993 graduate of Jasper High School.

After high school, he served in the United States Navy.

Jason was an artist. He won several art contests and had his work displayed in local art shows.

He enjoyed playing video games online, artwork, and watching the Indianapolis Colts.

Surviving are his parents; David and Debbie Stockburger, Jasper, IN, one sister; Jamie (Zach) Heim, Huntingburg, IN, two nephews; Tyler Stockburger and Carter Beamon and aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents and one aunt; Jeanne Jordan.

Private family services for Jason L. Stockburger were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.