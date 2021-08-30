Jasper Announces Rescheduled 2022 Sister Cities Partnership Trip to Europe

If you’ve always dreamed about going to Germany, then this is your chance!

The Jasper Partnership Commission is taking reservations for its 37th Anniversary Sister Cities Partnership Trip to Germany in the summer of 2022.

The trip will represent the formal exchange and renewal of the Sister Cities program between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, which commenced in 1985.

The participants will depart Jasper on Sunday, June 26th, and fly into Frankfurt, Germany to start their 10-day trip.

The trip will include a day cruise on the Rhine River, a tour of the Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart, a visit of Hohenzollern Castle, 5 nights in Pfaffenweiler, and participation in the official partnership celebration with Pfaffenweiler.

Travelers will return to the US on Tuesday, July 5th.

The cost of the trip is $2950 per person, which includes motorcoach transportation in the US and Germany, airfare, 3 hotel nights, 3 breakfasts and dinners, professional guides, and scheduled activities.

Host families in Pfaffenweiler are available for all travelers.

To learn more, ask questions and reserve your place, contact Jackie’s Travel at (812)-482-7158.

A minimum of 30 paying passengers is required. Other fees may apply and will be shown on any agreement.