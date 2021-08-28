Jasper car crash sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Jasper.

It happened at the US 231 and 12th Avenue intersection on Friday evening.

62-year-old Patricia Ridge of Jasper was waiting for a vehicle in front of her to turn onto 12th avenue when she was rear-ended by 21-year-old Zachary Johnston of Huntingburg.

Ridge complained of neck, chest, and back pain and was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Johnston was not injured and cited for following too closely.