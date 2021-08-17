Jasper Community Arts Announces Changes Due to COVID-19

Jasper Community Arts have updated its policies and procedures for live performances presented by Jasper Community Arts.

“For the last 17 months, Jasper Community Arts has taken a flexible, cooperative, and understanding approach to reopen and welcoming patrons back into our venues,” said Kyle Rupert, Director of Jasper Community Arts. “As excited as we are to present live performances again, it has become clear that the rising number of cases and hospitalizations in our region necessitate the reimplementation of safety measures.”

Keeping the health and safety of staff, patrons, and artists in mind, Jasper Community Arts is reimplementing the following measures for those attending a performance:

Masks will be required at all times while attending a performance.*

Hand sanitizing stations will be prominently displayed in public areas.

Patrons are asked to self-monitor and to stay home if not feeling well. A self-screening questionnaire can be found on JCA’s website.

*The measures take effect Monday, August 16th, and will remain in place until Dubois County receives a ‘yellow’ designation from the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID Dashboard (https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm).

As the situation continues to evolve, these and other policies are subject to change. A complete listing of Jasper Community Arts’ COVID-19 policies, as well as performances impacted, can be found on their website, www.jasperarts.org/covid.

“It is my sincere hope that the situation improves in our community and that these requirements can be lifted,” Rupert said. “We seemed so close to being on the right track back in June. Chalk Walk was a great event. Ideally, case and hospitalization rates will fall quickly enough for us to move forward with performances as intended. If not, we will have to weigh other options.”