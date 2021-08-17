Jasper High School graduate receives scholarship from Association of Counties, Nationwide Retirement Solutions

Jasper High School graduate, Dylan Hopf was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship presented by the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and sponsored by Nationwide Retirement Solutions. The AIC presented the scholarship to Hopf in Dubois County on August 16th.

Dylan Hopf is a graduate of Jasper High School in Dubois County, IN. He is the son of Scott and Chris Hopf. Hopf will be attending the University of Southern Indiana and majoring in Radiologic and Imaging Sciences. He is studying to be a Radiologist Technician.

Hopf was the only student selected for the $1,000 scholarship. Scholarship recipients are spring 2021 graduates from Indiana high schools or are already attending college -who planned to attend a school of higher education in Indiana in the fall of 2021. Eligibility required applicants to be an employee of or the custodial child of an Indiana county employee of an AIC affiliate office.

The recipient will be announced at the AIC’s Annual Conference next month and during county commissioners’ meetings in each winner’s home county. For more information about the scholarships, please contact Elizabeth Mallers at emallers@indianacounties.org.