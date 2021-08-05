Jasper man arrested for criminal trespassing

A Jasper man is spending time in jail on criminal trespassing charges.

Jasper Police responded to Walmart on Newton Street for reports of a man trespassing just after 2 pm Wednesday.

Police say the man, 67-year-old Charles Spath, violated a no trespassing order and left the store before they arrived.

Shortly after this, he was found inside Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the same shopping center as Walmart and taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.