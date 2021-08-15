Jasper man facing multiple OWI charges

Early (Sunday) yesterday morning, Jasper Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving left of the centerline.

Once the stop was made the officers noticed that the driver, 24-year-old, Landon Diamond, was showing signs of intoxication.

Upon investigation, it found that Diamond was intoxicated and had an alcohol level of .141.

Diamond was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI with a prior conviction, OWI endangerment, and OWI.