Jasper reinstates mask mandate in city buildings

The City of Jasper remains vigilant as to the safety and health of our City’s citizens and employees as we monitor the COVID-19 situation. Effective immediately, City policy, based on local COVID-19 status, shall require face coverings when entering all facilities owned and operated by the City of Jasper. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. This policy will be in place until further notice and will depend on the COVID-19 status in the area.

City Hall and other City departments will remain open. Public meetings such as City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, etc., will continue as scheduled. As always, the City will strive to use technology to allow for offsite viewing for public meetings.

The following precautions will be implemented immediately:

– Face Coverings are required when entering a City building.

– Practice Social Distancing. Stay at least six feet apart from anyone outside your group.

– Practice Good Hand Hygiene. Wash and sanitize hands often.

– Stay home if you are not feeling well.

– Limit unnecessary contact. Refrain from touching others, including hugs and handshakes.

– Continue to use our Utility Drive-Thru service.

Most of the City’s employees’ work is unable to be performed remotely and the City’s must be able to continue providing services to its citizens. In this regard, the City’s goal is to limit any potential exposure of COVID-19. The City will continue to assess strategies and

protocols for all departments. Your patience, compliance, and understanding is greatly appreciated.