Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot winning numbers

The Jasper Strassenfest revealed the winning ticket number for the 2021 Half Pot on Wednesday morning. The winning ticket number is: A-3269763

The final total for this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot was $141,110 with $70,555 going to the winning ticket holder. The Jasper Strassenfest held a live drawing at the Jasper Train Depot to reveal the number. In order to claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 and provide contact information. A Jasper Strassenfest Committee member will get back with them and make arrangements to meet at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 W 6th Street in Jasper.

Proceeds of the Half Pot will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide protection for non-profits involved in the Strassenfest in case of another catastrophic event and a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfestand the Jasper community.

“The initial idea behind adding a half pot event was to expand upon our mission to support causes in the Jasper community and to begin a rainy-day fund for non-profits,” says Half Pot Chair, Kim Lottes. “VU Jasper plays a huge role in the Jasper and Dubois County community and we are excited to have the opportunity to make a big impact by donating a large portion of the proceeds to their Scholarship Fund.“

Similar to another successful area half pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfestutilized state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. Prize claim information, license number, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.