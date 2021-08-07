Jasper Strassenfest weekend schedule

The Jasper Strassenfest family fun continues this weekend!

Saturday’s events kick off with the Strassenfest Bike Ride, which begins at 8 am at the Jasper Parklands.

Fitness at the Fest with Fit Together Group Fitness runs from 8 am to 9 am.

The Wettlauf 5K starts at 8 am at 9th and Main Street in Jasper.

The Radrennen Pump Track Challenge gets underway at 8:30 am at the Birk and Berg Bike Park.

The Dubois County Motorcycle Club Jeep/Motorcycle/car show and chili cook-off run from 9 am to 3 pm at the Schroeder Complex.

Jasper RC Flyers Strassenfest Fly-in is from 9 am to 5 pm at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper.

BodyFlow- Presented by Tri-County YMCA takes over Willkommen Stage at 9:15 am.

The dedication of the new Friends of the Arts Sculpture takes place from 9:30 to 10 am outside the Thyen Clark Cultural Center.

Arts and Crafts Fair booth line up along the Jasper Riverwalk from 10 am to 5 pm.

The official ribbon-cutting for the Alexander Schoolhouse is scheduled for 10 am right behind the Thyen Clark Cultural Center building.

The Trike Rennen runs from 10 am to 11:15 am in the Square in Downtown Jasper.

The Precious Blood Quilt Show is from 10 am to 5:30 pm at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

Arts and Crafts booths will line the Jasper Riverwalk from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The German Flag Ribbon Craft is scheduled to take place between 10 am and 2 pm at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

A Pet Contest runs from 11 am to 1 pm at 802 Mill Street in Jasper

An obstacle course called Das Kinderspiel takes place at the Jasper square from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Sheephead Tournament takes over the Bier Garten from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Tours of St. Joseph Church begin at 12 pm.

Sparrow and Crandall perform at the Bier Garten Tent at 1 pm.

At the Willkommen Stage:

Hodgini Gymnastics perform at 1 pm

Full Out Tumble and Cheer perform at 2 pm.

Strings Inc. begin performing at 3 pm

Dance Central Academy of Performing Arts perform at 3:45 pm

Big Bad No Name performs at 6:30 pm

The Indigos perform from 8 pm to 10:45 pm at 1 Courthouse square.

Our television partner, 18 WJTS TV’s Talent Spiel takes over the Heritage Stage from 6 to 7:15 pm.

RESPECT- The Women of Rock ‘n’ Soul, performs on the Heritage Stage at 8:30 pm.

Then on Sunday, the big event is the Strassenfest Parade. This takes place from 1 to 3 pm.

It starts at 15th and Jackson Streets, goes South on Jackson, around the courthouse square, then heads North on MAIN STREET- until it ends at 15th and MAIN STREET.

As always, parade units will line up along north Jackson Street and on 15th Street.

The parade begins around 1 pm and will take place in rain or shine.

Over 100 units are taking part in this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Parade.

For more details about all of these events, visit jasperstrassenfest.org/events.