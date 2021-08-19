74-year-old Joan A. Reckelhoff, age of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the Linda E. White Hospice Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Joan was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 2, 1947, to Elmer and Dorothy (Tretter) Nord. She married Richard Reckelhoff on July 1, 1967, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale, Indiana.

She was a 1965 graduate of Dale High School.

She retired from Towns & Associates, where she had worked as a sales representative for over 25 years. She had been recognized as top sales representative for 18 years. She also loved assisting her daughter, Jan, at Illusions Nail, Hair, and Day Spa.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church and the Celestine Community Club.

Joan enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, walking, playing cards, and loved to help others; she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Reckelhoff, Dubois, IN, two daughters, Vicki (Christian) Lieber, Colorado Springs, CO, Susan Wood, Winslow, IN, one son-in-law, Aaron Blackgrave, Celestine, IN, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, Diana (Scott) Steele, Rockport, IN, and one brother, Eugene (Carol) Nord, St. Augustine, FL.

Preceding her in death are one daughter, Jan Blackgrave, one grandson, Matthew Wood, and three sisters, Evelyn Taylor, Barbara Nord, Patricia Dike.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan A. Reckelhoff will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The members of St. Raphael’s will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.