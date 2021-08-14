Joint Investigation Leads to Burglary and Theft Arrest

A lengthy joint investigation between the Indiana State Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has come to an end.

34-year-old Noah Dike of Springville was arrested for multiple burglaries and thefts on Friday afternoon.

The investigation concluded with ISP Bloomington District ACES Trooper Chance Humphrey and Sgt. Greg Day submitting a probable cause affidavit for Dike on multiple charges. The investigation established probable cause that Dike had been involved in multiple burglaries and thefts, as well as altering VIN’s on stolen vehicles and trailers. The Honorable Judge Robert Cline of Superior Court II issued a warrant for Dike’s arrest on . Dike was located by LCPD Officer Michael Williams at the Department of Child Services and arrested without incident.

On , theft in the 900 block of Burton Cemetery Road resulted in the victim having a black 1995 Dodge 3500 pickup truck, a white 1988 Toyota box truck, a black 2012 18ft load trail dual axle trailer, a John Deere Frontier 3 pt hitch tiller, a 12’ Aluminum John Boat, a 3 pt. hitch post hole digger, a 3 pt. hitch Quick attach, and a John Deere walk behind mower stolen. On , a white 1999 Ford Ranger was stolen from the 1700 block of Popcorn Road. Both of these theft reports were taken by the Sheriff’s Department.

Between and , the Indiana State Police took a report of a burglary at both a garage/barn and a mobile home of a recently deceased individual. These burglaries resulted in jewelry, hand tools, electric tools, generators, a .22 rifle, a trailer, a tiller, and several other items being stolen.

On , LCPD Captain Andy Blackburn and Trp. Humphrey interviewed an individual who implicated Dike and others in the thefts. A search warrant for Dike’s property was applied for and obtained.

Officers from both ISP and LCPD executed the search warrant. During this search warrant, several of the above-listed stolen items were recovered from the 20+ acre property. Other items believed to have been stolen were also observed. On , another search warrant was obtained for the property. During this search warrant, several more stolen items were recovered.

Over the course of the next several months, ISP troopers conducted interviews, followed up on leads, and tracked down multiple witnesses and suspects. All of this led to the probable cause for the arrest warrant on Dike.

After being arrested, Dike was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses:

Burglary, Level 4 Felony Burglary, Level 5 Felony Theft of a Firearm, Level 6 Felony Theft, Level 6 Felony Auto Theft, Level 6 Felony (3 counts)

In addition to Dike, police expect more arrests as a result of this investigation.