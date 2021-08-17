78-year-old Judith A. “Judy” Lehmkuhler, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Judy was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on December 24, 1942 to Francis A. and Anita F. (Mehringer) Eckstein. She married Jim Lehmkuhler on June 26, 1965 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Judy worked for the Greater Jasper School Corporation as a Title 1 instructor for several years. She then worked for 25 years as an office manager for the Patoka Insurance Center and then worked as a self-employed insurance representative.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and their St. Ann’s Sodality.

She was very active in family genealogy, enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and spending time at the library, and loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Jim Lehmkuhler of Jasper, one daughter, Jill Bean (Michael), Jasper, one son, Jon Lehmkuhler (Danielle), Lebanon, IN, four grandchildren, Paige and Noah Bean, and Jessica and Ava Lehmkuhler, one sister, Dianne Boatner (Charles), Decatur, Texas, and one sister-in-law, Ruth Eckstein, Indianapolis.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one brother, Daniel Eckstein.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judith A. “Judy” Lehmkuhler will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9am until the 11am Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.