Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame to unveil new exhibit honoring local laureates

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announces a dedication ceremony for the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Exhibit at the Dubois County Museum in Jasper.

The permanent exhibit highlights the first 10 laureates that have been inducted into the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame.

A reception will be held on Wednesday, August 25th from 5:30-7 p.m. EST, with a special presentation at 6 p.m. EST. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Laureates exemplify Junior Achievement’s purpose to inspire and prepare students to succeed in a global economy.

The Junior Achievement Dubois County Advisory Board wants to showcase the important endeavors that the laureates have made in Dubois County by creating the new exhibit at the museum.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, in partnership with Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, will recognize and add two more outstanding community leaders for their business excellence, leadership, and community involvement to the exhibit following the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, October 28th at 7 a.m. EST.

This year’s inductees are Gilbert “Gib” Verkamp and the late Jerry Seger.

Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame laureates and their families will be honored during the breakfast ceremony at Huntingburg Event Center in Huntingburg.

The induction includes video vignettes about each laureate’s life, outlining their significant accomplishments in Dubois County. Proceeds to benefit Junior Achievement Programs in Dubois County.