Jury finds Pike County man guilty of wife’s murder

A Pike County man accused of murdering his estranged wife last year has been found guilty.

A jury found 65-year-old Edward Fox guilty of murder and two counts of burglary this week after an eight-day trial.

Fox was arrested in October 2020.

Fox called 911 and asked for a welfare check on his estranged wife, 66-year-old Sharon Fox of Petersburg, on July 19th.

When sheriff deputies arrived, they found her dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

An autopsy revealed that she had died two days before police found her body.

While investigating her death, police learned the couple was getting a divorce and Sharon had filed a protective order against Edward.

A sentencing hearing for Fox is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31st, at 3 pm.