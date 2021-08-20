Kelly Clauss Named 2021 Athena Award Winner

Six outstanding women were honored for their achievements in life and service to the community with one being named the 2021 Athena Award recipient for Dubois County. The Jasper Rotary Club named Kelly Clauss the 10th Atnena Annual Award winner Thursday night.

Kelly Clauss is Vice President of Medical Practice Management and Support Services at Memorial Hospital.

The six finalist for the 2021 Athena Award including Clauss were Becky Hickman, Norma Kress, Sara Leonard, Somula “Sam” Schwoeppe and Marsha Shepherd. The Jasper Rotary Club donates a portion of the proceeds from the event to a charity of choice in the Athena Award winners name. Kelly Clauss chose The Sisters Of St. Benedict.

The Dubois County Athena Awards were sidelined in 2020, but the Jasper Rotary Club still presented the award. The Athena Award Recipient in 2020 was “The Essential Worker”. The Rotary Club of Jasper has a permanent display in the Dubois County Museum listing past 9 winners and their achievements.

