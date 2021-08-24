Kimball Electronics donating $100,000 to SWICACC

To further support its company purpose of Creating Quality for Life within the communities in which it operates, Kimball Electronics has announced its commitment to donate $100,000 to the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition’s (SWICACC) $1.1 million capital campaign.

“Community support is imperative for a project of this magnitude. We are beyond grateful not only for this gracious contribution, but also that Kimball Electronics sees this need and shares our vision to create a better future for our youth. Our new center will positively impact Southern Indiana’s generations to come,” says SWICACC Director Tammy Lampert.

The non-profit organization, which formed in 2009, provides forensic interviewing services to children reporting abuse in Dubois, Crawford, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry and Spencer counties.

“SWICACC directly touches the lives of many in our community by protecting children who face abuse,” says Jana Croom, Chief Financial Officer, Kimball Electronics. “They support a vital, direct human need. It’s an honor to partner with them.”

The capital campaign supports SWICACC’s efforts to relocate its regional child advocacy center, in Jasper, to the former Fifth Street School building. The move is expected to greatly enhance how SWICACC provides a safe reporting location for victims of child abuse through community based multi-disciplinary teams providing support, promoting justice, and helping prevent violence.

“We so appreciate SWICACC and the many services they provide to help children who are abused and their focus on education designed to prevent future abuse,” says Don Charron, Chairman and CEO, Kimball Electronics. “When asked, ‘Can we support SWICACC?’, we immediately asked ourselves an even better question, ‘How can we in good conscience NOT support SWICACC?’ Since 1961, we have strived to create quality for life for our communities and to do the right thing.”

For more information, contact scott.saalman@kimballelectronics.com