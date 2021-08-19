62-year-old Larry D. Peters, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Brookside Village in Jasper, IN due to complications from ALS.

Larry was born in Vincennes, Indiana on March, 14 1959 to Coen Edgar and Ada Lee (Rude) Peters. He married Traci Marie Buechler on June 28, 1997 in Jasper.

Larry worked as a data analyst for Kimball International at the general office for 35 years.

He enjoyed IU basketball, the Vincennes Lincoln Alices and camping. He loved working on his 1987 Jeep Wrangler and riding dirt and street bikes. He was an excellent cook and mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 24 years, Traci Marie Peters, Dubois, IN, one daughter; Presley Ann Peters, Dubois, IN two brothers; Donald “Bruce” (Theresa) Peters and Coen Leroy (Leanis) Peters.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are, two sisters; Connie Faye Tucker and Irma Jean Peters, one brother; Norman Dale Peters.

A celebration of life and graveside service for Larry D. Peters will be held at a later date.

Larry will be sadly missed by family and friends. He will never be forgotten.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation or to a favorite charity.